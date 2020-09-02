Rochester JM swims past Packers

The Austin girls swimming and diving team lost to Rochester John Marshall 94-87 in a virtual meet in Bud Higgins Pool Tuesday.

The Austin 200-yard freestyle relay team of Molly Sheehan, Madelyn Murley, Olivia Walsh and Molly Garry took first and the 200-yard medley relay team of Murley, Sheehan, Garry and Walsh took first.

Walsh took first in the 100-yard freestyle.

AUSTIN RESULTS

200-medley relay: Madelynn Murley, Molly Sheehan, Molly Garry, Olivia Walsh (first, 2:01.63); Anna Kossman, Mackenzie Carter, Ellen Ekins, Rose Garry (fifth, 2:24.47); Kaylee Butts, Alivia Hemry, Addison Tobak, Madi Rysavy (sixth, 2:32.26)

200-freestyle: Ingrid Dolan Peterson (third, 2:21.80); Lucy Lagervall (fourth, 2:22.68); Kaylee Gustafson (fifth, 2:41.02)

200-individual medley: Madelynn Murley (fourth, 2:44.94); Sydney Tobak (fifth, 2:48.91); Ellen Ekins (seventh, 3:03.75)

50-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (second, 27.30); Mackenzie Carter (fourth, 29.18); Rose Garry (sixth, 31.01)

Diving: Mady Tuttle (second, 148.59); Alayna Tschann (fifth, 126.45); Brenna Tschann (sixth, 113.33)

100-butterfly: Molly Sheehan (second, 1:11.34); Sydney Tobak (fifth, 1:15.65)

100-freestyle: Olivia Walsh (first, 1:00.93); Lucy Lagervall (fourth, 1:04.44); Anna Kossman (sixth, 1:07.83)

500-freestyle: Molly Garry (second, 6:09.89); Anna Bailey (sixth, 7:36.82)

200-freestyle relay: Molly Sheehan, Madelyn Murley, Olivia Walsh, Molly Garry (first, 1:50.43); Ingrid Dolan Peterson, Mackenzie Carter, Sydney Tobak, Lucy Lagervall (fourth, 1:59.24); Rose Garry, Kaylee Gustafson, Emma Keenan, Anna Bailey (sixth, 2:12.71)

100-backstroke: Madelyn Murley (second, 1:10.19); Ingrid Dolan Peterson (third, 1:14.44); Anna Kossman (fifth, 1:17.60)

100-breaststroke: Molly Sheehan (first, 1:15.21); Mackenzie Carter (fifth, 1:33.62); Kaylee Butts (third, 1:34.53)

400-freestyle relay: Molly Garry, Lucy Lagervall, Anna Kossman, Ingrid Dolan Peterson (second, 4:22.28); Sydney Tobak, Ellen Ekins, Emma Keenan, Alivia Hemry (fifth, 4:50.08); Anna Bailey, Katherine Diaz, Mattiqa Gasca, Addison Tobak (sixth, 5:26.89)