Scarlets blank Packer girls

The Austin girls tennis team lost to Mankato West 7-0 in Paulson Tennis Courts Thursday.

Natalie Haynes and Jadyn Moriarty put up a strong fight at No. 3 singles for the Packers (2-3 overall, 2-3 Big Nine) as they lost in three sets.

Singles

No. 1 Lauryn Douglas (MW) def Reana Schmitt (A) 6-0 , 6-1

No. 2 Payton Douglas (MW) def. Chloe Schmitt (A) 6-0 , 6-1

No. 3 McKenna Schreiber (MW) def. Gracie Schmitt (A) 7-5 , 6-3

No. 4 Natalie Zarn (MW) def. Kaitlin Meiergerd (A) 6-1 , 6-4

Doubles

No. 1 Elli Kim and Anna Egeland (MW) def. Madison Hogan and Lauren Wernimont, (A) 6-1 , 6-3

No. 2 Lillian Schmidt and Julia Ulman (MW) def. Siri Ansorge and Samantha Krueger, (A) 6-2 , 6-1

No. 3 Hannah Snyder-Hansen and Ella Betters (MW) def. Natalie Haynes and Jadyn Moriarty (A) 6-3 , 1-6 , 10-7