Teen girl injured in Thursday hit-and-run

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that left a teen girl injured on Sept. 24.

According to Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvik, Mower County deputies and Lyle First Responders responded to the scene of a hit-and-run at about 5:53 p.m. on Thursday in the 55000 block of 110th Street on County Road 6, just north of Lyle.

A 16-year-old female that was rollerblading on County Road 6 and heading west heard a vehicle approaching her from behind. She stepped off the paved area of the road onto the gravel to get out of the way, but the vehicle struck her on the left elbow as it passed her.

The vehicle’s driver did not stop and continued heading west.

Sandvik said the victim suffered substantial, but non-life threatening injuries. She was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin by Mayo Ambulance.

Evidence was collected at the scene and investigators are looking for a 2013-2020 Ford passenger vehicle that is dark in color. Sandvik said the suspect vehicle will have right passenger side damage.

The incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400.