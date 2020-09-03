Tia Marie Ehmke, 35, passed away on August 31, 2020, due to an auto accident.

Tia was born on March 26, 1985, the daughter of Jeff and Bonnie Ehmke in Rochester, MN.

Tia graduated from Hayfield High School in 2003 and then attended Riverland Community College in Albert Lea. She worked at various nursing care centers, Massage Envy, and later in construction, working for the union, Laborers’ Local 405. Tia enjoyed crafts, especially making wreaths and fairy gardens, camping, sports, and the special bonding time with her son.

Tia is survived by her son, Jaysten “JJ” Lindsey; parents, Bonnie Ehmke, Hayfield, MN; Jeff (Amy) Ehmke, Waltham, MN; grandmothers, Sharon Ehmke, Waltham, MN; Betty Gilbertson, Jackson, MN; sisters, Jessica Ehmke, Hayfield, MN; Holli Ellison, Waltham, MN; brothers, Tyler (Kimberly) Ehmke, Hayfield, MN; and Dylan Ehmke, Waltham, MN; nephews, Cohen, Peyton, Carson; nieces, Kori, Kodie; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jacob Ehmke; grandfathers, Leonard Ehmke and Nordeen Gilbertson; aunt, Connie Struck; uncle, Brian Musolf; cousins, Winnie Struck, Drew Butteris and Rachel Ehmke.

Visitation will be 4:00–7:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Czaplewski Family Funeral Homes, 501 2nd Street NW in Hayfield and one hour before the service at the church on Saturday.

The funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 30450 570th Avenue in Waltham, MN with Reverend Jackie Short officiating.

Interment will be in St. Michael’s Church Cemetery.

Due to the current health concerns and restrictions, please respect social distancing, and the wearing of face masks at the visitation, church and also at the cemetery service. Blessed be her memory.

