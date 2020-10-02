2 new COVID cases reported in Mower Co.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,431.

Mower County continues to rank 16th in cumulative cases among Minnesota counties.

Currently, there are approximately 45 active cases in the county

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (338), Fillmore (207), Freeborn (593, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,861, 28 deaths) and Steele (659, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 1,150 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 114,574. Of those, an estimated 11,950 are still active.

To date, 2,355,124 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 8,500 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,328 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported seven COVID-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,151. Of those, 1,524 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.