RCC Theatre opens 2020-21 season with “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms’

Riverland Community Theatre will open its 2020-21 season tonight with Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realm.”

A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, “She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge.

In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

Some material may not be suitable for young children.

Riverland Theatre Director Lindsey Duoos Williams directs the show, which will be performed entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nguyen adapted the stage version of “She Kills Monsters” to be performed online in response to the pandemic.

Performance times are 7 p.m. Oct. 21-25.

Tickets for “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms” are available for purchase online at www.riverland.edu/tickets or by phone from the Riverland Theatre Box Office at 507-433-0595. Tickets cost $13; Riverland students receive two free tickets.

For more information, call the Riverland Theatre Box Office, email boxoffice@riverland.edu or visit the web site and download the brochure at www.riverland.edu/theatre.

Cast List

Narrator/Farrah the Faerie – Megan Dilley-Jones

Tilly – Blythe Johnson

Agnes – Yasmin Bacelar

Chuck – Jeremiah Grabau

Vera – Erin Ackman

Miles – Oscar Quintero-Gutierrez

Lilith/Lilly – Alexis Ayers

Kaliope/Kelly – Samantha Brumbaugh

Orcus/Ronnie – Anders Nelson

The Great Mage Steve – Ian Gearhart

Evil Tina – Piper Kellner

Evil Gabbi – Hope Ring

Understudies – Kayla Byram, Kylie Larson

Productions Staff

Director – Lindsey Duoos Williams

Technical Director/Video Producer – John Deyo

Costume Design – Emma Waters

Sound Operator – Max Deyo

Music Design – John Deyo, Blythe Johnson

Props – John Deyo, Blythe Johnson

Graphics – BJ Witts