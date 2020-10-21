‘A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games’
RCC Theatre opens 2020-21 season with “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms’
Riverland Community Theatre will open its 2020-21 season tonight with Qui Nguyen’s “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realm.”
A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, “She Kills Monsters” tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge.
In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.
Some material may not be suitable for young children.
Riverland Theatre Director Lindsey Duoos Williams directs the show, which will be performed entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nguyen adapted the stage version of “She Kills Monsters” to be performed online in response to the pandemic.
Performance times are 7 p.m. Oct. 21-25.
Tickets for “She Kills Monsters: Virtual Realms” are available for purchase online at www.riverland.edu/tickets or by phone from the Riverland Theatre Box Office at 507-433-0595. Tickets cost $13; Riverland students receive two free tickets.
For more information, call the Riverland Theatre Box Office, email boxoffice@riverland.edu or visit the web site and download the brochure at www.riverland.edu/theatre.
Cast List
Narrator/Farrah the Faerie – Megan Dilley-Jones
Tilly – Blythe Johnson
Agnes – Yasmin Bacelar
Chuck – Jeremiah Grabau
Vera – Erin Ackman
Miles – Oscar Quintero-Gutierrez
Lilith/Lilly – Alexis Ayers
Kaliope/Kelly – Samantha Brumbaugh
Orcus/Ronnie – Anders Nelson
The Great Mage Steve – Ian Gearhart
Evil Tina – Piper Kellner
Evil Gabbi – Hope Ring
Understudies – Kayla Byram, Kylie Larson
Productions Staff
Director – Lindsey Duoos Williams
Technical Director/Video Producer – John Deyo
Costume Design – Emma Waters
Sound Operator – Max Deyo
Music Design – John Deyo, Blythe Johnson
Props – John Deyo, Blythe Johnson
Graphics – BJ Witts
