About 35 COVID cases still active in Mower

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,384.

Approximately 35 cases are still active in Mower County, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg. That number is down from approximately 40 cases at the end of last week.

Mower County currently ranks 16th in Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases, according to MDH figures.

Neighboring counties on Tuesday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (289), Fillmore (174), Freeborn (568, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,707, 28 deaths) and Steele (602, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 954 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 105,740. Of those, an estimated 95,614 cases no longer require isolation.

To date, 2,182,970 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Tuesday, 8,020 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,212 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported four COVID-related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,087. Of those, 1,488 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.