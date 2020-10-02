About 40 COVID cases active in Mower County as 3 more added Friday

The Minnesota Department of Health on Friday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,357.

Approximately 40 cases are still active in Mower County, according to Community Health Division Manager Pam Kellogg. That number is down from approximately 50 cases earlier this week.

Mower County currently ranks 16th in Minnesota counties with most cumulative cases, according to MDH figures.

Neighboring counties on Friday reported the following cumulative cases: Dodge (276), Fillmore (150), Freeborn (555, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,601, 28 deaths) and Steele (571, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 1,184 new cases, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 101,366. Of those, an estimated 90,492 cases no longer require isolation.

To date, 2,086,963 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Friday, 7,793 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,156 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported 10 COVID-related deaths onFriday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,059. Of those, 1,472 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.