Annual Zonta fundraiser now open for pre-order
The Zonta Club of Austin is taking pre-orders for their annual Nut Sale.
Pre-orders for the nuts are due by Oct. 30.
The club is also providing Kwik Trip gift cards for $10, $20, $25, $50 and $100. Contact any Zonta member for order nuts or pick up a gift card or call Mary Jo at 437-8773 or Cheryl at 325-2227.
Check us out on Facebook or email us at austinmnzonta@hotmail.com.
