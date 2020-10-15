Austin eighth grader takes 22nd at Section 1AA cross county meet

The Austin cross country team wrapped up its season at the Section 1AA Meet in Owatonna Thursday.

The Austin boys cross country team took 13th place out of 16 teams and the Packer girls finished 14th out of 17 teams.

Eighth grader Marissa Shute took 22nd place for the Packer girls and Thomas Herrick led the Packer boys with a 45th place finish.

BOYS RESULTS

1. Lakeville South 51; 2. Rochester Century 57; 3. Owatonna 103; 4. Lakeville North 110; 5. Farmington 145; 6. Rochester Mayo 150; 7. Northfield 192; 8. Waseca 258; 9. Winona 265; 10. Albert Lea 285; 11. Faribault 316; 12. Hastings 322; 13. Austin 352; 14. Rochester John Marshall 367; 15. Red Wing 389; 16. Byron 394

Austin: Thomas Herrick (45th, 17:57.5); Joseph Garry (49th, 18:06.4); Alex Petrik (80th, 18:53.9); Jackson Marsh (91st, 19:11); Thomas Asmus (92nd, 19:13.2); Kyele Mayer (94th, 19:17.8)

GIRLS RESULTS

1. Farmington 30; 2. Lakeville South 48; 3. Rochester Century 111; 4. Owatonna 131; 4. Northfield 131; 5. Faribault 187; 6. Waseca 223; 7. Rochester Mayo 233; 8. Rochester Mayo 233; 9. Lakeville North 283; 10. Red Wing 283; 11. Rochester John Marshall 285; 12. Byron 336; 13. Winona 380; 14. Austin 383; Hastings 416; 16. Albert Lea 448; 17. Kasson-Mantorville 465

Austin: Marissa Shute (22nd, 20:15.8); Grace Vortherms (76th, 22:25.3); Cassidy Shute (85th, 22:43.7); Nadia Vaughn (96th, 23:23.2); Lily Quandt (104th, 24:25.6); Micah Weber (107th, 24:48.8)