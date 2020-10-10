Austin VB drops its season opener to Mankato East

The Austin volleyball team dropped its season opener to Mankato East by scores of 25-9, 25-17, 25-13 in Packer Gym Friday.

Madisyn Retterath had 11 digs for the Packers (0-1 overall).

Austin stats: Madisyn Retterath, 11 digs, 1 kill; Ava Broverhuis, 4 kills; Isabel Stark, 3 kills; Kennedy Bell, 3 kills, 1 ace serve; Briella Wempner, 5 set assists