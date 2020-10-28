Blood drives scheduled for November

A pair of blood drives have been scheduled in early November in Austin.

There is an urgent need for blood due to high schools and businesses canceling their fall blood drives due to the pandemic.

The two new blood drives in Austin will still give donors an opportunity to donate.

They are:

• Tuesday, Nov. 3: Our Saviors Lutheran, Noon to 6 p.m.

• Wednesday, Nov. 4: Crane Chapel 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Every donor will receive a free $5 Amazon gift card via email for donating. Students between the ages of 16-24 will receive a free $10 e-gift card via email.