October 24, 2020

  • 32°

Blooming Prairie coasts past Lewiston-Altura

By Daily Herald

Published 10:09 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

The Blooming Prairie football team beat Lewiston-Altura (1-2 overall) 53-29 on the road Friday.

Tyler Archer ran for 112 yards and two scores for BP (3-0 overall).

BP STATS

Rushing: Tyler Archer, 16-for-112, 2 TDs; Cade Christianson, 5-for-75, TD

Passing: Drew Kittelson, 11-for-14, 235, 4 TD, 1 rush TD

Receiving: Mitchell Fiebiger, 4-for-139; Colin Jordison, 4-for-37, 3 TD; Cole Christianson, 1-for-34, TD

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections