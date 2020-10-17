Blossom CC runners finish season

The Blooming Prairie cross country team finished up its season at the Section 1A meet in Rochester Thursday and Friday.

Hosea Baker took 62nd for the BP boys on Friday and Bobbie Bruns took 96th for the BP girls.

BP boys: Hosea Baker (62nd, 19:32); Jesse Cardenas (84th, 20:15.6); Alex Miller (third, 20:19.8); 4. Tyler Forystek (fourth, 20:37.8); Dylan Johnson (fifth, 22:08.8); Boone Carlson (sixth, 22:26.9)

BP girls: Bobbie Bruns (96th, 24:53.3); Emily Miller (98th, 25:05.6); Megan Oswald (108th, 25:56.4); Chloe McCarthy (109th, 25:58.1); Abby Smith (113th, 26:34.9); Haven Carlson (118th, 27:58.9)