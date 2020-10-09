Blossoms sweep NRHEG in volleyball opener

The Blooming Prairie volleyball team opened its season by beating New Richland-HEG by scores of 27-25, 25-7, 25-11 in New Richland Thursday.

Micalyn Trihus had 15 kills for BP (1-0 overall) and Megan Oswald added seven kills and four blocks.

BP stats: Macy Lembke, 12 assists, 4 digs, 1 ace serve; Halle Strunk, 6 assists, 6 digs, 4 ace serves; Allison Krohnberg, 6 digs, 1 ace serve; Maren Forystek, 7 digs, 5 assists; Micalyn Trihus, 4 digs, 3 ace serves, 15 kills, 2 blocks; Sierra Larson, 4 digs, 1 ace serve, 2 kills, 5 blocks; Anna Kittelson, 2 kills, 5 blocks, 4 digs; Megan Oswald, 7 kills, 4 blocks