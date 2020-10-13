BP man injured in Tuesday morning accident

A Blooming Prairie man sustained non-life threatening injuries after an accident Tuesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol accident report, a 2002 Toyota Corolla was heading east on Highway 30 at about 5:39 a.m. on Tuesday when it swerved to avoid a deer, entered a ditch and rolled near 130th Avenue in Westfield Township, Dodge County.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Blooming Prairie Fire Department and Blooming Prairie Ambulance responded to the scene.

The Toyota’s driver, Brent Matthew Weinberger, 18, of Blooming Prairie was transported to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.