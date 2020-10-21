Cardinals hit their way past Blooming Prairie

BLOOMING PRAIRIE – The Blooming Prairie volleyball team couldn’t dig its way out of some big holes as it lost to Faribault Bethlehem Academy by scores of 25-8, 25-5, 25-19 in BP Tuesday night.

The Awesome Blossoms (1-2 overall, 1-2 Gopher) were on the heels for much of the night as FBA’s hard serving approach kept BP off-balanced and out of its offense.

BP was competitive throughout much of the final game as Anna Kittelson had a block kill that put BP up 4-3 and Micalyn Trihus, who had eight kills and eight digs, slammed down a kill to put BP up 5-4. FBA (3-1 overall, 3-1 Gopher) responded with a three-point spurt and it never trailed the rest of the way.

Megan Oswald found a a gap in the defense to bring BP within 23-19, but that was as close as the Blossoms would get.

BP senior libero Maren Forystek finished with 18 digs in the loss, but she spent much of the night chasing after hits from the FBA front line.

“It’s hard. They can go anywhere and they know where the holes are. They know were to hit. You’ve just got to be ready because they’re going to hit it to the open spot,” Forystek said. “They’re really smart (with their serves) and they know were to go. In the last game, I think we just had a lot more energy and we had more fun. Our hitters were swinging hard.”

FBA took over the first game when sophomore Regan Kangas put together a 14-point serving run to put the Cardinals up 21-4. FBA sophomore Kate Trump served seven straight points to put the Cardinals up 24-4 in the second game.

“I think we learned that we’re not as quick as we think we are. We’ve got some speedy girls who ran track, but we still have a lot of learning to do. They were tipping a lot against us,” BP head coach Jennifer Wayne said. “I think we’ve got to keep working hard in practice and work on conditioning. We have to work on the same things we would work on if the season had started in August.”

Facing off against FBA served as big test for BP’s younger players as freshman Macy Lembke and sophomores Abby Hefling and Sierra Larson all saw time on the court.

“We have to make sure we help them out,” Forystek said. “It’s hard being a young kid out there. It’s nerve racking. We have to support them.”

BP stats: Maggie Bruns, 1 kill, 6 assists, 5 digs; Macy Lembke, 6 digs, 4 assists; Maren Forystek, 18 digs; Sierra Larson, 2 kills, 4 digs; Micalyn Trihus, 8 kills, 8 digs