Celebrate your public utility at Austin Utilities virtual open house

Instead of an open house to celebrate Public Power and Public National Gas Week, Oct. 4-10, Austin Utilities (AU) instead will be celebrating virtually.

“We didn’t want to cancel our annual tradition of celebrating public utility awareness with our customers, so we found an alternate way that is safe for our customers and staff,” says Melissa Swenson, Customer Service Supervisor.

Traditionally the event has included opening the utility building to the public for tours, a utility expo and winter readiness event. This year, a week of virtual activities, which include prizes, has been planned during the annual campaign to raise awareness of Austin’s public utility.

“We have so much to share with our customers about the benefits of having a local public utility, ways to get ready for the winter heating season, and fun activities customers can participate in from the comfort of their home,” Swenson said.

This is the fourth year Austin Utilities has hosted the Winter Readiness event which earned runner up in the 2018 Marketing and Sales award category from the American Public Gas Association.

The open house date was selected because it falls during both Public Power and Public Natural Gas week.

Activities can be followed at www.austinutilities.com and our Facebook and Instagram page.

Activities

Customers will have the opportunity to engage in virtual activities, but you must be a customer of Austin Utilities to earn prizes.

• White Truck Treasure Hunt: We’re hiding a model sized replica of one of service trucks somewhere in the community of Austin. Find it using daily clues and win a new EnergyStar dehumidifier. Clues will be posted daily at 9 a.m. on our Facebook and website beginning on Monday, Oct. 5.

• Facebook Winter Readiness Like and Share: Each day during Public Power and Public Natural Gas Weeka tip will be posted on AU’s Facebook page. Like and share it to be entered into a drawing for a bill credit of $20. One winner each day October 5-9, Monday through Friday.

• White Truck Website Challenge: Let AU know where you find 10 utility truck icons on the website to be eligible for one of ten AU Blanket Warmth Kits filled with energy saving items.

• Virtual Tour: Come inside virtually and see what AU does every day to provide safe and reliable services to our customers. Each video will represent a different service we provide, and a virtual map taking you through the building is the next best thing to being there. Relax and enjoy the tour from the safety of your computer or smartphone.

• Kids Experiment Activity: Instructions will be posted for a couple fun energy-related experiments you and your kids can complete at your home. Send a photo of your kids during or after the experiment to Talk2AU@AustinUtilities.com and AU will mail them a thank you activity package.

Stop in the office during the month of October and receive a free LED 3-way bulb. LED bulbs last longer and save energy, which will save you money. Remember to follow mask guidelines and social distancing when coming to our office.