Chateau Speedway hosts Autumn Extravaganza

A great night of racing action capped off the two night “3rd Annual Chateau Speedway Autumn Extravaganza” Saturday Night with another solid field of cars filling the pits for the action.

The most exciting win of the night came in the Action Builders WISSOTA Midwest Modified Class where 13-year old Kennedy Swan of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin picked up her first career feature win. She was jumping on the hood of her car and into her family and crews arms as they celebrated in victory lane and the crowd roared.

Swan drove a great race as she worked from row five to the front. Shane Howell of Hibbing who came home in second after finishing fourth the night before scored the “Extravaganza” Points Championship for the class.

As wild as victory lane was the race was even wilder for Kenny Wytaske of Austin. The long time veteran of Chateau ended up rolling in turn three. The wild ride had him going over sideways through the air and than end over end. He quickly told officials he was fine and was walking around in the grandstands visiting with fans before the night was over.

Saturday’s results

USRA B MODIFIED A FEATURE 1

Results: Matthew Brooks, Austin, MN (first); AJ Hoff, Mantorville (second); Trevor Tesch, Lennox, SD (third); Taylor Ausrud, Hayfield (fourth); Tyler Tesch, Lennox, SD (sixth)

USRA A MODIFIED A FEATURE 1

Results: Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, MN (first); Jason Cummins, New Richland (second); JT Wasmund, Pine Island, MN (third); Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, MN (fourth); Joel Alberts, Mantorville (fifth)

KEVKO OUTLAW MINI MOD A FEATURE 1

Results: Ryan Hensel, Forest, WI (first); Andy Zimmerman, Altoona, WI (second); Scott Johnson, Owatonna (third) Nathan Kilwine, Glenville (fourth); Kamdyn Haggard, Humbold, IA (fifth)

Friday’s results

USRA B MODIFIED FEATURE

Results: Zach Davis, Lonsdale, MN (first); Tyler Tesch, Lennox, SD (second); Brody Shaw, Brownsdale (third); Dustin Steinbrink, Austin (fourth); Zach Elward, Hayfield (fifth)

USRA A MODIFIED FEATURE

Results: Ryan Wetzstein, West Concord, MN (first); Jason Cummins, New Richland, MN (second); Joel Alberts, Mantorville, MN (third); Darrell Nelson, Hermantown, MN (fourth); Brent Prochnow, Colfax, WI (fifth)