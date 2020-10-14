Club News: Y’s Women

Y’s Women met Oct. 8.

School superintendent David Krentz led us on a tour of the new MacPhail School of Music. It is a state of the art facility which is shared by the students and the community. Austin is fortunate to have this very fine school and we thank Mr. Krentz for taking the time to show us.

Marlene Fox, Jean Hastings and Evie Morfeld were hostesses. A short business meeting was held. We each told of things we do to keep busy with during the pandemic.

Officers for the coming year are president and treasurer Anita Ulwelling, vice president Sharon Jensen, secretary Donna Maas, historian Char Plantikow. Club advisor is Holly Johnson, the director of the HHH. Callers are Louise Anderson and Georgiann Simonson.

The next meeting will be at 6 p.m., Nov. 12, at the Hormel Home. The program will be by Richard Pavek of Cedar Valley Services