College Accolades: Austin grad receives scholarships
Austin grad Joshua Belden has received the Theodore C. Widder Jr. Endowed Scholarship; Wilson Golf Group Scholarship; Zabel Family Endowed Scholarship while attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Belden is majoring in Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management.
