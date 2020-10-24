October 24, 2020

  • 32°

College Accolades: Austin grad receives scholarships

By Daily Herald

Published 6:30 am Saturday, October 24, 2020

Austin grad Joshua Belden has received the Theodore C. Widder Jr. Endowed Scholarship; Wilson Golf Group Scholarship; Zabel Family Endowed Scholarship while attending the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Belden is majoring in Hotel, Restaurant and Tourism Management.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections