Community input sought on APS superintendent search through survey

The Austin School Board is conducting a search for a new superintendent following Superintendent Krenz’ retirement on June 30, 2021.

The board met on Oct. 5, to plan the search and are looking for stakeholder input regarding the search for Krenz’ successor. A public survey is currently available to district staff and the community through a link at www.austin.k12.mn.us and will remain open through Nov. 2. People can also go to the district’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/isd492. Hard copies are available at the superintendent’s office at 401 Third Avenue NW or by calling 1-507-460-1900.

Community feedback will provide valuable insight to the school board as they make this important decision for the Austin School District. The application deadline for this position is Jan. 25, 2021, and the new superintendent will begin work in the district on July 1, 2021.

Feel free to contact School Board Chairperson Carolyn Dube at carolyn.dube@austin.k12.mn.us if you have any questions regarding the search process.