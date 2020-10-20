Edsel K. Sprung, 85

Edsel Kerwin Sprung, age 85 of Brownsdale, Minnesota, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. Edsel was born August 15, 1935, in Dexter, Minnesota, to Ernest and Vivian (Meyer) Sprung. He grew up working hard on the family farm and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at the age of 13 at a Youth for Christ event in Austin. His strong faith and deep work ethic greatly defined him. Following graduation from Austin High School in 1953, he continued to work on the family farm and also began working for Golden Dairy as a milkman. Edsel then had a 20-year career at Hormel’s, after which he enjoyed working at REM caring for the residents. He was united in marriage to Beryl Jones on January 26, 1957, and their union was blessed with five children. Edsel and Beryl lived in Austin for 44 years and relocated to Brownsdale, Minnesota in 2001. In May of 2020 they moved to the Minneapolis area to be closer to family. Edsel was a member of Crane Community Chapel for over 47 years, and he supported and volunteered for many of its ministries. He was an avid deer and turkey hunter. He shot his first deer, which was the first deer to be registered, during Mower County’s first licensed deer hunt in 1953. Edsel loved to fish, ride motorcycles, and work in his vegetable and flower gardens. He was a very devoted husband, father, and friend; he really enjoyed visiting with anyone over a cup of coffee. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends who are comforted by the knowledge they will see him again in heaven.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Beryl Sprung of Plymouth, MN; children: Bryan (Suzanne) Sprung of Leavenworth, KS; Mark Sprung of Sugarland, TX; Tracy (Brian) Nible of Cañon City, CO; Terry (Sandy) Sprung of Rochester, MN; Rhonda (Chad) Kjarland of Eden Prairie, MN; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one brother, Allan Sprung of Rochester, MN; brother-in-law, Ernest Boyer of Elkhart, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Sprung and Vivian Sprung Rolfe; step-father, Burson Rolfe; one sister, Erna Boyer.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Crane Community Chapel in Austin, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin, and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Dexter, Minnesota. Memorials preferred to Crane Community Chapel.