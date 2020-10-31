Evie Mohrfeld: Memories and stories to tell

It seems most fitting during this time to take time to leaf through photos filled with memories from the many travels we have made together with so many fine folks.

So many are retiring early and are ready to find out what is out there for us as we have spent our life actually getting ready for this time in our lives.

With Veterans Day coming up on Nov. 11, it is most appropriate to remember this trip.

This traveler is one that many of us will quickly remember. You may have joined him on trips to the redwoods in California or enjoyed a fish boil in the Dells. Or maybe from highlights from Nashville or a cruise on the river in Chicago.

You would recognize this traveler. He would stand out as the most well-dressed with shined shoes and a book in hand to write names of all the others of the motorcoach.

His smile would grab you as soon as you boarded. Kind, soft spoken, quick with the wit and a joy to be around.

We are looking back to our trip to the Chicago area and touring the highlights.

He noted our route and asked if there would be a possibility that we would be traveling within a few blocks of some place rather special. Well, it worked out.

He wanted to drive by the church where he and his wife were married, while he was serving in the United States Navy. That touched us all.

Merle volunteered in 1942 and served as a mechanic until 1945.

He was stationed stateside, for which he felt very fortunate. His farm upbringing contributed greatly to his duty.

September being the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and Merle was one of the survivors. His name is on the wall at the Blooming Prairie Veterans Memorial and he is still living quite independently.

Did I mention that on Nov. 14, he will be celebrating his 102nd birthday?

A card sent to his address could bring joy to all of you who know him. He would get a chuckle out of it, and with his quick wit, he would probably say, “Just a minute, I will see if your name is still in ‘My Little Book.’”

His address is Merle McNutt, Heather House, Blooming Prairie, MN 55917.

I want to thank all those in military service, in all branches. That includes my husband, Jerry Mohrfeld, who spent three years in the Marine Corps. from 1952-1955.

Remember to fly your flags proudly on Nov. 11.

Stay well. I miss seeing you all.