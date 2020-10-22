Funeral notice: John David Mullenmeister, 58

April 5, 1962-Oct. 14, 2020

BROWNSDALE, Minn. – John David Mullenmeister, 58, Austin, Minn., died Wednesday, Oct. 14, in Brownsdale.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, at Clasen-Jordan Mortuary in Austin. Father James Steffes will officiate. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements by Clasen Mortuary.

clasenjordan.com