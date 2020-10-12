October 13, 2020

Funeral notice: Richard “Dick” Wayne Christenson

July 14, 1938-Oct. 7, 2020

AUSTIN, Minn. – Richard “Dick” Wayne Christenson, 82, Austin, Minn., died Wednesday, Oct. 7, in The Cedars of Austin.

A graveside service with military honors will be noon Friday, Oct. 16, in Oakwood Cemetery. A celebration of life will be from 1-3 p.m. Friday at V.F.W. Post 1216 in Austin. Memorials are preferred to the recipient of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Worlein Funeral Home.

www.worlein.com

