Garry takes 26th and Packer boys take 10th at Big Nine
The Austin boys cross country team took 10th place at the Big Nine meet in Owatonna Friday.
Joseph Garry paced the Packers with a 26th place finish.
RESULTS
1. Owatonnna 38; 2. Rochester Century 56; 3. Mankato East 77; 4. Rochester Mayo 121; 5. Northfield 138; 6. Albert Lea 197; 7. Rochester John Marshall 201; 8. Faribault 210; 9. Mankato West, 221; 10. Austin 242; 11. Winona 287; 12. Red Wing 288
Austin: Joseph Garry (26th, 18:01.9); Thomas Herrick (28th, 18:11.5); Kyle Mayer (59th, 19:30.2); Jackson Berry (61st, 19:33.7); Alex Petrik (68th, 19:52.4)
