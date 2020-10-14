Grand Meadow sweeps Houston as Hindt hits 15 kills

The Grand Meadow volleyball team swept Houston (1-1 overall, 1-1 SEC) by scores of 25-7, 25-13, 25-20 in GM Tuesday.

Hailey Hindt pounded down 15 kills for the Superlarks (1-2 overall, 1-2 SEC).

GM stats: Sydney Cotten 7 digs; Anna Oehlke 16 digs, 2 aces; Lily Hughes 3 aces; Hailey Hindt 15 kills, 6 digs, 5 aces; Madison Hindt 6 kills, 16 assists; Emma Grafe 16 assists; River Landers 4 kills, 4 blocks