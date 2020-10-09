Hurricanes sweep Lyle-Pacelli in opener

LYLE — The Lyle-Pacelli volleyball team started its season off with a loss to Houston (1-0 overall) by scores of 25-15, 25-8, 25-10 in Lyle Thursday.

After battling back in the first game to pull within eight points, the Athletics (0-1 overall) trailed 7-1 to start the second game and they were down 7-0 to start the final game.

Like all volleyball teams in Minnesota, the Athletics had to rush to prepare for the season on short notice after the start date was recently moved from March to early October.

The Athletics have five seniors on the varsity squad, but they don’t have a lot of varsity experience.

Senior Mikayla Ingersoll had two kills for the Athletics, who are still looking to build up some chemistry.

“It wasn’t too hard to be ready for the season, but facing a good team like that while trying to clean things up was pretty tough,” Ingersoll said. “We had some pretty good battling back and forth when we got back to our game.”

The game was played without fans, but each squad had its JV team in the bleachers looking on and making some noise.

“It was kind of weird when there wasn’t any cheering,” Ingersoll said. “It was pretty quiet and it was definitely not the same as past years.”

Emma Geiwitz had seven kills and five blocks for the Hurricanes.

LP stats: Kearah Schafer, 1 kill; Mikayla Ingersoll, 2 kills, 1 dig, 1 ace; Emma Wilde, 2 set assists; Avari Dreenan, 1 ace, 1 dig; Olivia Heard, 2 digs; Hailey Ott, 2 digs