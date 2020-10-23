Jacqueline “Jackie” C. Bawek, 79

Jacqueline “Jackie” C. Bawek, age 79 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly the week of October 11th, 2020. Jackie Corbin was born June 7, 1941 in Austin, Minnesota, to Melvin and Ethel (Johnson) Corbin. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1959. On June 6, 1970, Jackie was united in marriage to Art Cain at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Austin. The couple shared 10 years. On September 4, 1987, she married Norbert Bawek. Jackie was a lifelong Austin resident and a member of the Eagles Auxiliary and St. Edward’s Catholic Church, where she was confirmed. Jackie was always a very hard worker, working as a payroll accountant at Hormel for 42 years. She enjoyed vacationing up north with all of her grandchildren, whom she adored very much.

Survivors include her son, Scott Cain of Austin, Minnesota; two grandchildren, Michael Cain of Austin, Minnesota, Jessica Hill of Windsor, Colorado; four great grandchildren, Joey Hill, Chloe Hill, Brodey Hill, and Devon Wilson; siblings, Sue McAllister of Austin, Minnesota, Barb Corbin of Austin, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Louise Corbin Anderson of Austin, Minnesota; many nieces, nephews that loved her dearly, especially her nephew, John Corbin; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Ethel Corbin; husband, Norbert Bawek; and one brother, Steve Corbin who she dearly loved and has joined up in heaven.

A public visitation will be held from 11:00-1:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Worlein Funeral Home in Austin. A service will be held for close family and friends at 1:00p.m. on Saturday, November 7, at Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 57 people for the service. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.