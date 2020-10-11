Johnson leads Cardinals past Burros

LeRoy-Ostrander junior Chase Johnson picked up where he left off last season as he led the Cardinal football team to a 27-20 win over Lanesboro (0-1 overall) in LeRoy Saturday.

Johnson threw for 216 yards, three scores and an interception and he ran for 72 yards for LO (1-0 overall).

LO STATS

Passing: Johnson, 10-for-18, 216, 3 TD, INT

Receiving: Tristan Lewison, 4-for-108; Brodi Nessler, 3-for-67

Rushing: Isaac Coller, 20-for-150, TD; Johnson, 21-for-72