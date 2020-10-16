Julie A. Mittag, 67

Julie “Bunk” Mittag, 67, of Austin, passed away Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at home after spending her final days surrounded by family and friends.

Julie was born on May 4th, 1953 in Austin, Minnesota to Conrad and Jeannette Mittag. She graduated from Pacelli High School in 1971 where she was Valedictorian of her class. She went on to attend Lakeland Medical and Dental Academy. Julie then pursued various careers in the medical field.

Julie enjoyed spending time with her family as well as her dog Henry, and two cats, Milo and Zoey. She was most content at home reading a good book with her animals by her side.

After retiring from the Mayo Clinic Health System – Austin, she began working as a home health aide for Regency. She loved visiting with her residents and helping people any way she could. She was a kind, loving, and selfless individual who made an impact on everyone she met. She will be missed by many.

Survivors include her daughter, Emma (Travis) Walsh, Austin, MN; three sisters, Lori Mittag (Jeff McNaught), Minneapolis, MN, Susie Alker, Rochester, MN, Mary Mittag–Miller (Russ Miller), Golden, CO; one brother, Brian (Lise) Mittag, Austin, MN; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Conrad and Jeannette Mittag.

A visitation will be held on Monday, October 19th, 2020 from 4-6 PM at Mayer Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held the following day, Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at 2 PM at Mayer Funeral Home. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials are preferred to the family.

