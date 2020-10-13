KoMets shoot down Packer girls

The No. 12 seeded Austin girls soccer team trailed early as their season was put to an end in a 4-1 loss to No. 5 Kasson-Mantorville in a Section 1A Tournament opener in Kasson Monday night.

The KoMets (5-4-3 overall) took a 1-0 lead when Halle Determan found the top of the net just seven minutes into the game.

Mya Walters had stopped five shots in the first five minutes for the Packers (2-9 overall), including one diving save.

Mary Obang scored a late goal for the Packers.

Kaylee Narveson, Elle Hager and Alayna Gossard each scored in the second half for the KoMets.

Walters finished with 18 saves and the Packers had seven shots on goal.