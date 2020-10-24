Lyle-Pacelli loses to Mabel-Canton

The Lyle-Pacelli football team lost to Mabel-Canton (1-2 overall) 32-18 in Mabel Friday night.

Cole Walter threw for 186 yards and three scores for L-P (1-2 overall).

LP STATS

Passing: Cole Walter, 14-for-26, 186, 3 TD

Receiving: Zach Bollingberg, 6-for-86, 2 TD; Trey Anderson, 2-for-68, TD; Jake Truckenmiller, 3-for-25; Jon Whalen, 1-for-5; Jed Nelson, 2-for-2

Rushing: Jed Nelson, 4-for-8; Walter, 5-for-3