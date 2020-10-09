Mabel-Canton sweeps Southland

The Southland volleyball season dropped its first match of the season when it lost to Mabel-Canton (1-0 overall, 1-0 SEC) by scores of 25-14, 25-18, 25-11 in Adams Thursday.

Kayla Nelson had four kills and 11 digs for the Rebels (0-1 overall, 0-1 SEC).

Southland stats: Bailey Johnson, 2 kills, 2 blocks; Larissa Goslee, 8 assists; Kayla Nelsen, 4 kills, 11 digs; Kelsey Mensink, 3 kills, 13 digs; Kylie Kiefer, 12 digs.