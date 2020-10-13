Marvin H. Thompson, 95

Marvin Homer Thompson, age 95 of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie. Marvin was born August 10, 1925 in Freeborn County, Minnesota to C. Henry and Clara (Easton) Thompson. He attended Austin High School. On May 24, 1952, Marvin married Norma Loew at St. Columbanus Church in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, they had 44 years of wonderful married life. From 1925 to 1983 he lived in rural Austin and then moved to Blooming Prairie. He worked as a farmer from 1941 to 1990. Marvin was a member of St. Columbanus and Blooming Prairie Senior Center. He enjoyed playing cards and bowling. Marvin will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his sons, John (Sharon) Thompson of Apple Valley, MN, Marvin Jr. (Heidi) of Blooming Prairie, MN, David (Linda) Thompson of Austin, MN, Leslie (Helen) Thompson of Elkmont, AL, Larry (Jody) Thompson of Cleveland, MN, James (Linda) Thompson of Mesquite, NV, and Todd (Shelley) Thompson of Austin, MN; daughter, Linda (Steve) Hersch of Salida, CO; 23 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Thompson; grandchild, Noah Thompson; great-grandchild, Calleigh Thompson; parents, C. Henry and Clara Thompson; brother, Harmon Thompson; sisters, Coral Swank, Eleanor Kukowski, Pearl Counts, and Muriel Watson.

A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, in Newry, Minnesota. Seating will not be provided at the cemetery, please provide your own chair. Visitation will take place from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Worlein Blooming Prairie Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Blooming Prairie Senior Center, or Prairie Manor Care Center in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota. Worlein Funeral Home in Blooming Prairie is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.