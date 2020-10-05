Mower reports 13 new COVID19 cases over the weekend, State sees over 2K

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Mower County over the weekend, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 1,370.

Neighboring counties reported the following cumulative cases over the weekend: Dodge (280), Fillmore (163), Freeborn (559, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,667, 28 deaths) and Steele (586, 2 deaths).

Statewide, the MDH reported an increase of 2,460 new cases over the weekend, bringing the State’s cumulative total to 103,826. Of those, an estimated 93,148 cases no longer require isolation.

To date, 2,146,411 tests have been conducted in Minnesota.

As of Sunday, 7,887 cumulative cases have resulted in hospitalization in Minnesota, including 2,177 in intensive care.

The MDH also reported 21 COVID-related deaths over the weekend, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,080. Of those, 1,486 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.