Mower sees a rise of 20 more COVID-19 cases

Mower County saw a rise of 20 more COVID-19 cases according to the Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday, bringing the county’s total to 1,421.

This sudden rise from a trend of single-digit cases per day in county cases mirrors the continued rise in state numbers as Minnesota saw 1,537 new cases in Minnesota with 10 new deaths for cumulative totals of 110,828 cases and 2,131 deaths. The single day total is over 100 more than Friday’s count.

Neighboring county totals for Saturday include: Dodge (331), Fillmore (201), Freeborn (585, 4 deaths), Olmsted (2,817, 28 deaths) and Steele (635, 2 deaths).