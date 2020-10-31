MPPOA announces full list of 2020 candidate endorsements

The Board of Directors of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the largest public safety organization in the state, has released their list of endorsed candidates in the 2020 General Election for Minnesota State Senate and House of Representatives, as well as for Minnesota’s federal offices.

The MPPOA has regularly endorsed state and federal candidates who are strong supporters of public safety personnel and legislative priorities.

This 2020 election cycle marks a shift in candidates who are endorsed by MPPOA Board of Directors. In the past, a majority of candidates had been part of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. This cycle, most of the candidates are from the Minnesota Republican Party.

“I’ve spoken directly with each candidate and know each one supports public safety, law enforcement, and safe communities,” said. Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association said. “We urge voters to support these candidates for office.”

Local candidates endorsed by the MPPOA

Minnesota House

District 27B: Patricia Mueller

District 27A: Peggy Bennett

Minnesota Senate

District 27: Gene Dornink

US House

1st District: Jim Hagedorn

US Senate

Jason Lewis

The full list of endorsed candidates can be found on the MPPOA website here: www.mppoa.com/images/Endorsements_List_Final.pdf