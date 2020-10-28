Our Opinion: APS survey plays part in superintendent search

The Austin Public School District has opened a survey to the public that will help in hiring a new superintendent and we highly recommend that if you have a deep interest in the school, you take part in the survey.

For over a decade, David Krenz has served the district as a model of what a superintendent should be. Engaged with administrators, teachers, students and the community as a highly visible member of the school.

He will be retiring on June 30 of next year and School Board has already launched the search, but it’s job can be made easier by taking the survey, currently active by going to the Austin Public Schools website (www.austin.k12.mn.us/Pages/default.aspx). The survey will be open through Monday so you have the rest of the week and weekend to take this survey.

As stakeholders in the district, those who send children to APS classrooms or those that work within the district, you automatically have a vested interest in how the district operates, ultimately for the good of the students being educated by its teachers.

For 12 years, Krenz has steadfastly led the district, handling situations as they come and doing what is necessary to ensure students are receiving the best education possible. This stability is something we want and need to continue as the district moves past Krenz’ tenure.

The School Board will have the final say and we have confidence they will choose the right candidate, but it needs support from a community that wants to see its children succeed.

Do the right thing. Take the survey and do your part in continuing the strong tradition of Austin Public Schools education.