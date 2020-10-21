Pacelli’s Koopal takes 14th at Section 1A meet to close season

The Pacelli girls took 11th place and the boys took 21st place at the 23-team Section 1A meet in Rochester on Oct. 15 and Oct. 16.

Kirsten Koopal took 14th place for the Shamrocks and Jayden Lewis took 27th.

Mckenna Hendrickson of GMLOS took 22nd in the girls race and Cohen Wiste took 37th.

Pacelli boys: Jadyen Lewis (27th, 18:45.8); Javier Cifuentes (99th, 20:48.4); Andrew Frederick (106th, 21:00.6); Grayson Bickler (118th, 21:40.9); Blake Klingfus (135th, 22:54)

Pacelli girls: Kirsten Koopal (14th, 21:10.8); Lexi Lewis (21st, 21:49.7); Lilly Weise (58th, 23:03.6); Kendahl Lewis (92nd, 24:44.6); Morgan Klankowski (93rd, 24:45); Caitlin Drees (107th, 25:53.3)