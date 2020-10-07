Packer boys grab fourth straight conference crown

The Austin boys soccer team took home their fourth straight Big Nine title when they beat Northfield (9-1-1 overall, 9-1-1 Big Nine) in Northfield Tuesday.

The Packers (9-0-1 overall, 9-0-1 Big Nine) grabbed a 1-0 lead when Henry Tolbert scored in the first half and they pulled away when Andres Garcia connected on a penalty kick with 26:47 left in the game.

The Packers are now 59-6-6 over the past four seasons combined. Over that stretch, Austin has had only one conference loss, a 1-0 loss to Rochester Mayo in 2018.

There is no state soccer tournament this season, but Austin will begin Section 1A Tournament play on Oct. 13.