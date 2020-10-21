Paid political letter: District 1 needs new representation in Feehan

This is one of the most important elections of our lives. Our choice is clear: Minnesota District 1 needs a new representative in the U.S. House. Dan Feehan is the energetic, innovative and ethical candidate who can help lead Minnesota into the future.

Dan’s campaign theme is “People First.” He is a southern Minnesotan who has served as a soldier and a policy consultant on national security. He is a father and a teacher who cares about the future for his family, his students, his country and the world.

In Congress, Dan will work for southern Minnesota parents and teachers to improve public education and expand work opportunities for young Minnesotans. He will consult with farmers and the agriculture industry to find solutions to fight climate change in order to protect the future of farming in our state. He will work with producers and innovators to make sustainable energy sources available and affordable to reduce our reliance on fossil fuel.

Dan Feehan has many ideas and plans to help Minnesotans and their families as we face a challenging future. For a detailed look at what Dan Feehan has to offer, go to DanFeehan.com. MN District 1 deserves new and forward-thinking leadership in Congress. Dan Feehan will provide that for us.

Sharon O’C. Rome

Rochester MN