Paid political letter: Vote for Evan Sorenson and the referendum

As a graduate of Austin Public Schools and a father and grandparent of past and present students of the Austin Public School system, I have a deep appreciation for the quality education provided in this community in the past, as well as today.

High quality public education comes because of many invaluable assets, including teachers, staff and administration.

Another important contribution comes from the community Board of Education. Our Austin School Board has always been an invaluable partner in the endeavor to provide the best educational experience to the students. Today, more than ever, schools also must be concerned about the safety and security of their students and staff. I believe Evan Sorenson would be an important asset to the Austin Public School system as it constantly seeks better ways to keep students safe.

Evan has been a well-respected Mower County Deputy Sheriff for the past 10 years as well as a parent to students in the district. I ask that you consider a vote for Evan Sorenson to become a member of the Austin School Board. He will bring a viewpoint that will be of great value to the district in my opinion.

Also, PLEASE cast a positive vote for the school referendum. The children of this community need our support.

James Herrick

Austin, MN