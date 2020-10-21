Panthers sweep Packer volleyball team in Rochester

The Austin volleyball team lost to Rochester Century (4-0 overall, 4-0 Big Nine) by scores of 25-13, 25-6, 25-14 in Rochester Tuesday.

Ava Broverhuis had four kills for the Packers (0-4 overall, 0-4 Big Nine)

Austin stats: Ava Broverhuis, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Peyton Manahan, 2 kills; Kennedy Bell, 2 kills; Breilla Wempner, 5 set assists