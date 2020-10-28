Ruth C. Lindstrom, 103

Ruth C. Lindstrom, age 103, of Austin, Minnesota, died on Saturday, October 17th at Sacred Heart Care Center, where she resided for the past several years.

Ruth was born in Buhl, Minnesota on April 6, 1917. In 1933 she and her family moved to Marquette, Michigan where she graduated from high school in 1935. She then attended Northern Michigan University in Marquette and graduated in 1939 with Bachelor of Arts degree in Education. She taught English and Drama at high schools in Michigan and Illinois for eight years. In June 1947, she married Oscar Lindstrom. They first made their home in Ames, Iowa where Oscar graduated with an Engineering degree from Iowa State. In 1950 they moved to Austin, where they raised their two daughters and resided for the rest of their lives.

She had many interests in her long life–reading, traveling, volunteer work, and numerous hobbies from knitting to basket weaving. For many years she was an active member of the First Congregational UCC, the YMCA, the League of Women Voters, the Austin Symphony Study Group, and Meals on Wheels. During that time, she also worked part-time as the Christian Education Director at the church. She had many good friends in Austin and these friendships sustained her and enriched her life as she grew older.

Ruth is survived by her daughters Kathleen (William) Mead of Franconia, NH and Gretchen Lindstrom (Jerry Otto) of Mequon, WI; two grandchildren, Lindy (Garry) Goldman of Derry, NH and Bill Mead (Jun Hou) of Waterford, ME; and one great granddaughter Macie Goldman of Derry, NH. She was preceded in death by her husband Oscar (2004), her parents Albert and Emma Williams, her sister Dorothy Reynolds, and her brother Albert Williams.

Services will be private for family and friends. Memorials are preferred to the Austin Public Library (323 4th Ave NE), the Congregational Preschool (1910 3rd Ave NW), and the Austin Symphony Orchestra (2110 7th Ave SW). The family also wishes to thank all the caregivers at Sacred Heart and Pastor Shari Mason and the members of the First Congregational Church UCC.