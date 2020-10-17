Second half surge pushes FBA past Hayfield
The Hayfield football team lost to Faribault Bethlehem Academy (1-1 overall) 35-14 in Hayfield Friday.
The Vikings (1-1 overall) led 14-2 at the half, but they couldn’t hang on.
Ethan Pack had a five-yard TD pass and a seven-yard TD pass to Isaac Matti for Hayfield.
HAYFIELD STATS
Passing: Ethan Pack, 20-for-38, 196, 2 TD, INT
Receiving: Ethan Slaathaug, 5-for-66; Isaac Matti, 5-for-60, 2 TD; Erick Bungum, 5-for-44; Keegan Bronson, 2-for-13
