Sen. Sparks tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Dan Sparks (DFL-27) has confirmed that after experiencing flu-like symptoms, he tested positive for COVID-19. Sparks entered a two-week quarantine after receiving the diagnosis.

“The week of Oct. 5, I began to feel unwell and experience flu-like symptoms, leading to my decision to voluntarily quarantine,” Sparks said in a statement issued Monday. “After consulting with my doctor, I was tested for COVID-19 on Oct. 8. The test revealed a positive result. Per CDC guidelines, I began a two-week quarantine and have not attended any in-person events. Although I cannot attend in-person, I have continued to participate remotely in legislative business and work on the issues that face our district.

“I want to thank everyone for their well-wishes and ask that Minnesotans continue to take COVID-19 seriously.”