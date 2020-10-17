Southland takes down LeRoy-Ostrander

The Southland football team brought down LeRoy-Ostrander (1-1 overall) 27-14 in Adams Friday.

The Rebels’ (2-0) Nick Boe ran a fumble back for a TD and he had a rushing TD.

“It was a great game overall and it’s been two years in a row of some of the best sportsmanship I’ve ever seen,” Southland head coach. “Teams were picking each off the ground. I’m proud to be the football coach of Southland and I’m proud to be the athletic director of LeRoy-Ostrander. We got lucky.”

Eli Wolff had one TD catch for Southland.

SOUTHLAND STATS

Passing: Harrison Hannah, 5-for-14, 110, TD, INT

Rushing: Nick Boe, 10-for-90, TD; Brendan Kennedy, 11-for-48, TD; Noah Sayles, 8-for-32

LO STATS

Rushing: Chase Johnson, 24-for-96

Passing: Chase Johnson, 11-for-30, 120, 2 TD, 2 INT

Receiving: Tanner Olson, 2-for-53; Tristan Lewison, 1-for-30, TD