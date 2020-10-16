October 16, 2020

  • 36°

Southland volleyball team falls to Rockets in five

By Daily Herald

Published 7:47 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

The Southland volleyball team lost to Randolph (2-0 overall, 2-0 SEC) by scores of 25-18, 22-25, 17-25, 25-15, 15-11 in Adams Tuesday.

Bailey Johnson had 17 kills for the Rebels (1-2 overall, 1-2  SEC).

Southland stats: Bailey Johnson 17 kills, 4.5 blocks, 4 aces; Larissa Goslee 30 assists, 21 digs; Kayla Nelsen 4 aces; Kelsey Mensink 13 kills, 21 digs; Kylie Kiefer 19 digs

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Courts & Crime

  • Special Section

    More special sections